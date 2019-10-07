Sara Ali Khan Blowing Kisses to Young Fans Calling Her 'Sara Didi' Leaves Netizens Impressed
A video of Sara Ali Khan blowing kisses towards young fans is all this love. Check out the adorable moment here.
Image of Sara ALi Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is still working her way in Bollywood but her fan following on social media tells a different story. Be it her picking up her own luggage at the airport or her secretive meetings with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, Sara has always been the center of attraction, especially among the young audiences. And now a video of the actress in going viral on social media again.
In the video, Sara, as she goes near her car post an event, is called by kids, who refer to her as "Sara didi". Unable to make out where the noise is coming from, Sara, at first, looks at a distance and sees kids shouting her name. In a sweet gesture, Sara stops for a moment to shower flying kisses on her young fans. Sara could not help but get overwhelmed by the kids calling her didi and the video is evidence of the same.
Check it out here:
Some commented on the sweet video saying that Sara's smile was contagious, while others praised her for her cool and calm aura.
On the movies front, Sara has two big films releasing in 2020. One is opposite Kartik Aaryan, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. It is produced under the banner of Window Seat Films and is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, 2020 during Valentine's Day weekend.
Sara's other project, Coolie No 1, has Varun Dhawan opposite her and is an out-an-out entertainer. The reboot of the 1995 film is directed by the original's filmmaker David Dhawan. Coolie No 1 releases in May 2020.
