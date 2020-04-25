MOVIES

Sara Ali Khan Brings Back Her Knock-knock Series with Brother Ibrahim, Watch Hilarious Video

Sara Ali Khan Brings Back Her Knock-knock Series with Brother Ibrahim, Watch Hilarious Video

Sara Ali Khan reprised her iconic knock-knock series with her brother Ibrahim where she made bad jokes with hilarious results amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 7:05 AM IST
Actress Sara Ali Khan is known for her wit and sense of humour on social media. Be it her "shayaris", throwback videos or even her knock-knock jokes, Sara keeps her fans entertained. Recently, the actress reprised her iconic knock-knock series with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and hilarity ensued.

In the video, Sara can be seen saying "knock knock" to which Ibrahim said "Who's there." Sara followed this up with a "Tank", when Ibrahim asked, Sara said, "You're welcome." Sara then explained her brother the punchline as he initially did not get it. Similarly, she shared another joke whose punchline was, "I'm good, Hawai who?"

Sara captioned the post, For now, we all live under a rock. All of us- the nerd, the jock. In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock #knockout."

Check it out below:

Watch Sara and Ibrahim perform more "knock knock" jokes below:

