Sara Ali Khan, Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Super Adorable in This Childhood Pic Posted by Saba Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often shares priceless throwback memories on social media. It was just yesterday when she treated us to a delightful candid picture of little munchkins Taimur and Jeh, and here she is again with another gem. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and treated fans with adorable childhood pictures of Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and they are too cute to miss.

In the picture, we see Sara giving priceless expressions as she sits next to Ibrahim. Sara, given the actress that she is, is seen giving shocking expressions. On the other hand, Ibrahim looks super cite as he dons a blue t-shirt and denim pants. He had a pair of tinted shades on which made him stand out. Sara is seen holding her little brother from his waist as she supports him. She looks sweet in a white top and blue pants.

Taking to the captions, Saba wrote, “Siblings ..Again!!! 😘Posers eh… photograph by Aunt ,obsessed with her munchkins. Mahsha’Allah #auntylove #niece #nephew #love #all #innijaan #timtim #jehjaan #iggy.”

Soon after the pictures were posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the adorable brother-sister duo.

While one fan wrote,”This is sooo cute!!💕💕,” another commented, “So sweet ❤️❤️.”

Others flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Saba recently shared a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kids Taimur and Jeh.

In the photo, we see Taimur trying to pick up his little brother, as they both got caught up in a goofy moment. Tim and Jeh’s expressions of shock and cuteness were perfectly snapped by Saba. Jeh looked super adorable in a blue t-shirt and navy blue shorts, with a burp cloth tied to his neck. On the other hand, Taimur looked cute in a sea blue T-shirt and navy blue shorts as he tries to get hold of her little brother.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “SIBLINGS….too! Big brother protects #timtim Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan Younger ones are always playing around !! That’s why we have a protective older “bhaijaan” #saifalikhanpataudi #my #bigbrother #taimuralikhan #jehalikhan #siblings #too.”

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan, the actress is all set for her next. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi fame, the film will have Vicky Kaushal romancing the young actress. Apart from this untitled film, she also has Gaslight in her kitty, which will co-star Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan has now yet confirmed his acting debut yet. However, he is currently working as an assistant on Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

