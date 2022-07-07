Sara Ali Khan, Brother Ibrahim Pose Aww-Dorably With Jeh In London; Dad Saif Joins Too

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are currently vacationing in London. And, we have proof. The picture was shared by their aunt Saba Pataudi. It is a candid picture of Sara, Ibrahim, and Jeh at the Grosvenor Square. The text read, “park day with baby Jeh.” She added, “Love this. My turn soon.”

Sara too shared a couple of pictures from their family outing in the city, as father Saif Ali Khan joined the kids during their fun outing in London. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Keeping Up With The Pataudi’s…”

See pics:

We have also got glimpses of Jeh on his mum Kareena Kapoor Khan’s timeline. Here, we see Kareena, Jeh and a beautiful rainbow. For the caption, she wrote, “Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…?? Cause there is nothing else I want or nowhere else I would rather be…” Rhea Kapoor was quick enough to drop a comment under the picture. She wrote, ” What a beautiful picture.” Neha Dhupia has left red hearts under the picture. Director Zoya Akhtar followed suit.

Kareena, who is having a gala time with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and kids, didn't miss the chance to pose with Saif for a couple of cute pictures. “Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel…Is that summer in England?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfjaQb4o9rN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

And, when in London, Kareena loves to sip some coffee.

Kareena will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which starred Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks.

Kareena is also part of an untitled web series. She will be seen opposite Jaideep Ahlawat. Updating us on her shoot life, Kareena had shared a picture with Jaideep and wrote, “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance – the pout. So much to learn from each other.”

So what do you have to say about the pictures?

