Sara Ali Khan Calls Dad Saif Ali Khan 'Personification of Mickey Mouse' in Cutest Caption Ever

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared a cute childhood photo of hers with Saif Ali Khan and wrote an love-filled message for her father.

  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Social media loves to obsess over Sara Ali Khan's childhood photos and videos. The actress herself decided to add to the throwback pictures of her younger self doing the rounds, by posting a cute photo with dad Saif Ali Khan.

The picture shows a young Sara resting against Saif's lap as the actor reclines on the floor. What is cuter than the photo is the caption Sara posted alongwith it.

She wrote, "The one person that has always been the definition of peace ☮️, the epitome of love ❤️ and the personification of Mickey Mouse 🐭 Love you Abba."

Sara announced on social media on late night Monday that her driver has tested positive for coronavirus but her family and other house staff have tested negative. Her driver who has been shifted to a quarantine centre by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Over the weekend, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were snapped at Saif Ali Khan's residence. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan had also visited the venue with Saif's two kids. Sara wore a white kurti and a breathing mask when she was clicked outside Saif's house. Ibrahim sported a casual look as he wore a T-shirt and jeans.

A few days back, the actress shared more photos from her childhood. She has always been a filmi kid, and these showed her dressed up as a dancer. She also mentioned a retro song in the caption.

Bangle Ke Peeche ‍♀️☂️

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in the comedy film Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

