Sara Ali Khan Calls Out For Her Coolie No 1 in First Teaser Poster

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 unveiled a teaser poster for the forthcoming film on Sunday. Starring the young guns of Bollywood in lead roles, the film will be directed by the David Dhawan, who helmed the original 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The teaser released on Instagram shows a man, whose face is covered behind a stack of luggage, balancing the weights of multiple bags. From behind, a sound echoes which calls out "Aey coolie."

The teaser was shared online by Varun, who captioned the video as, "Get ready फ़र्स्ट लूक tomorrow #coolie #coolie #coolie (sic)."

Sara also shared the video to her timeline and wrote a funny caption alongside it. She mentioned, "Paranthe ke saath moo-lie Entertainment mein ghuse ful-lie Kal mein nahi bhool-lie Laane aapkeliye the first look for coolie #sarakishayari (The humour in our film is better than mine, I promise." (sic)

Earlier in the week, Varun shared a funny video about getting a shave done. In the clip he revealed that he is getting ready for Coolie No. 1 and shaving his beard so that he becomes Raju, the coolie in the film.

Read: Varun Dhawan Tries New Looks as He Preps for Coolie No. 1 Remake, Watch Funny Video

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.