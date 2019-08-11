Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Calls Out For Her Coolie No 1 in First Teaser Poster

While the first look of 'Coolie No 1' will be unveiled tomorrow, on Monday, the first teaser poster was shared by Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan on Instagram today. Check it out.

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sara Ali Khan Calls Out For Her Coolie No 1 in First Teaser Poster
Image of Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No 1, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 unveiled a teaser poster for the forthcoming film on Sunday. Starring the young guns of Bollywood in lead roles, the film will be directed by the David Dhawan, who helmed the original 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The teaser released on Instagram shows a man, whose face is covered behind a stack of luggage, balancing the weights of multiple bags. From behind, a sound echoes which calls out "Aey coolie."

The teaser was shared online by Varun, who captioned the video as, "Get ready फ़र्स्ट लूक tomorrow #coolie #coolie #coolie (sic)."

Sara also shared the video to her timeline and wrote a funny caption alongside it. She mentioned, "Paranthe ke saath moo-lie Entertainment mein ghuse ful-lie Kal mein nahi bhool-lie Laane aapkeliye the first look for coolie #sarakishayari (The humour in our film is better than mine, I promise." (sic)

Earlier in the week, Varun shared a funny video about getting a shave done. In the clip he revealed that he is getting ready for Coolie No. 1 and shaving his beard so that he becomes Raju, the coolie in the film.

Read: Varun Dhawan Tries New Looks as He Preps for Coolie No. 1 Remake, Watch Funny Video

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram