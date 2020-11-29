Sara Ali Khan Calls Varun Dhawan 'Pricey' for This Reason

Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have been in and around Mumbai promoting their upcoming film, which finally arrives on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy entertainer was supposed to release in May, earlier this year, but the plans were foiled due to the coronavirus spread.

Now, in a promotional interview, while speaking about working with each other, Sara said that Varun 'acts very pricey' when she asks him to feature in her Instagram reels videos. She says, "I made a complete movie with him and four songs in it but we are not making any reels." Varun then says, "My concentration is on movies."

Check out their fun banter in a clip from the interview here.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Coolie No 1 was released on Saturday. It is earning praise from fans for being entertaining as Varun even acts like Mithun Chakraborty in the movie. This is his father David Dhawan's 45th film and a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name with Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in lead roles.

Coolie No 1 also stars Sahil Vaid, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Javed Jaffery in pivotal roles. The remake recreates two songs from the original-- Husn Hai Suhana and Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha.

