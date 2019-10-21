Sara Ali Khan Can't Believe Recreating Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No 1 Remake, Hopes to Do Justice

Sara Ali Khan left a lasting impression with her debut movie Kedarnath, having bagged two debut awards namely the Filmfare and the IIFA. Post Simmba and the Imtiaz Ali's directorial, she is currently working on the remake of Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan.

The actress feels that her character Malti, which was originally played by Karisma Kapoor, is a responsibility. Without giving away much details about her part, she said in interview, “I cannot believe that I have for the opportunity to recreate the magic that Karisma Kapoor created on screen. I hope I can do justice to it.”

Since Sara has made a mark within the debut year itself, the actress was asked about stardom to which she replied, "I am not chasing stardom. I am chasing acting. My dream is to do different films, play different characters. I don’t think this dream will ever be achieved because I want to act till my last breath, which I hope won’t happen anytime soon (giggles)."

Meanwhile, Sara’s co-star Varun will be seen in the role essayed by Govinda in the original film.

Sara has paired up with Varun for the first time and was all praises for the actor’s ‘insane energy’. Giving an interesting insight, Sara said, “He is so energetic that even if you are literally dying on the sets, you want to put the same energy into a scene otherwise you won’t stand out in that scene." Calling Varun's energy contagious, be it his dance or his acting. Sara said that one his vibe is contagious and influential.

