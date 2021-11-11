Sara Ali Khan Can't Control Laughter As Paps Ask Vicky Kaushal About Wedding With Katrina Kaif; Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif‘s wedding rumours have taken over the Internet. It’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal was photographed with actress Sara Ali Khan outside a dancing studio when one of the paparazzi questioned the Uri actor about his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif. The video of the same has surfaced on social media. In the video, Sara and Vicky can be seen posing for the camera. A paparazzo asks Vicky, “Vicky bhai shaadi kab hai (Vicky sir when are you getting married)?" Hearing the question, Sara burst into laughter.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Roka rumours have been doing rounds on the Internet since August. They were followed by a statement by Katrina’s team denying any such ceremony. However, media reports about the duo’s rumoured wedding surfaced on the Internet again last month after Katrina and Vicky were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together.

It is being said that Katrina will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. She is currently busy with the promotions of her film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of ‘Sardar Udham’. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

