1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Birthday with Mother Amrita Singh and Team of Coolie No 1

Besides Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan also celebrated her 24th birthday with mother Amrita Singh and the team of her film Coolie No 1.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Birthday with Mother Amrita Singh and Team of Coolie No 1
Image: Instagram
Actress Sara Ali Khan turned 24 on Monday with the team of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 as well as her mother Amrita Singh by her side. Actor Kartik Aaryan also flew to Thailand, where Sara is shooting, to celebrate her birthday.

The Simmba actress' birthday was made special by the presence of her mother Amrita, Coolie No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan and the film's team in Bangkok. Team Coolie No. 1 celebrated her day on the sets of the film. Pictures from the celebration were shared by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, showing Sara surrounded by Amrita, Varun, director David Dhawan and others and five cakes.

Kartik Aaryan, her co-star on the Imtiaz Ali film Sara recently shot for, flew to Bangkok to celebrate the special day with her. The actor shared a selfie with her and captioned it with an adorable post that read, "Happy Birthday, Princess Sara Ali Khan. And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask)", alluding to the picture he posted with Sara on Eid, which had their faces covered.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Flies to Thailand to Celebrate 'Princess' Sara Ali Khan's 24th Birthday

Sara and Kartik make a romantic pair in the Imtiaz Ali film which is currently in the pre-production stage. Coolie No. 1 stars Sara and Varun in the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 hit of the same name. The first look from the film was shared on Sara's birthday on Monday.

The two young Bollywood stars shared the first motion poster of the forthcoming film on Sunday and in the follow up teaser the character posters were unveiled. The film, which is directed by Varun's father David, releases on May 1, 2020.

Read: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Look Like the Perfect Couple in Coolie No 1 Posters

Follow @News18Movies for more

