Sara Ali Khan Celebrates One Year of Kedarnath with Throwback Pics
Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut film 'Kedarnath' has completed one year since release and on the occasion the actress shared some unseen pics from the time of shooting the film.
Image: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan's debut film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in theatres one year ago on this day. The actress took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude for the makers and the cast and crew. She even wrote a long note on Instagram, which she accompanied with unseen pics from the sets of the film. Some of the images show her with co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput and duo seemed to have had a lot of fun during the schedule.
"I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku. @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this," she wrote on social media.
Sara added, "Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now."
Check out her post below:
View this post on Instagram
Sara has a rom-com opposite Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan releasing in 2020.
