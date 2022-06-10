Sara Ali Khan Channels Hot Girl Summer Vibes in White Bralette and Pants, See Her Latest Photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan is radiating some sexy summer girl vibes in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old Bollywood actress graced the cover of travel magazine’s June issue in an all-white ensemble. She was spotted in white linen co-ord set which comprised a bikini top and wide-leg pants. The Atrangi Re actress amped up her look with a beige embroidered overcoat that rested on her shoulders.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi, Sara wore a pair of nude shade sunglasses and accessorised her look with layered gold necklaces and a pearl choker. She posed for the cover shoot with the bright blue Bosphorus strait in the background and peeked through her sunglasses. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sara added to the caption, “Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer.”

Sara’s love for travel and that too with style is quite evident from her Instagram posts. The actress recently travelled to Turkey for the shooting of the magazine cover and shared some snapshots from the Eurasian country. Dressed in a comfy t-shirt and blue pants, Sara posed along with Tanya and fashion photographer Rohan Shrestha. Another picture from Istanbul shared by her featured Sara inside the Hagia Sophia mosque. The actress wore a coral pink kurti along with a floral print scarf to cover her head as she visited the religious spot. She also shared a glimpse of the impressive architecture of Istanbul in the following shots. The caption accompanying the pictures read, “Bosses by the Bosphorus.”

The actress frequently visits tropical locations like the Maldives and shares her summer fashion looks with her fans on Instagram. Sara’s choice of swimwear is quite like her personality, vibrant and vivacious. In a recent Instagram post, the actress was seen taking a swim wearing a multi-coloured bikini top.

Sara will soon be seen starring opposite Vicky Kaushal in an untitled project. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.