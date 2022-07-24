Sara Ali Khan Congratulates Atrangi Re Co-Star Dhanush For the Success of The Gray Man, See Pic

Superstar Dhanush has been making headlines for some time now for his much-anticipated Hollywood debut The Gray Man helmed by the Russo Brothers. The filmmakers were in Mumbai to promote the film and were hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who threw a party to welcome them. The star-studded bash was attended by several big names including Dhanush and his Atrangi Re co-star Sara Ali Khan. Now, the latter has shared a photo from their reunion on Instagram and penned a note congratulating his co-star.

Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Congratulations on The Gray Man!! Loved you in it as usual @dhanushkraja. Had a blast catching up with my Vishu Babu and thoroughly missed @aanandlrai.”

Take a look:

For Ritesh Sidhwani’s party, the Atrangi Re co-stars were seen twinning in black outfits. The actress even made Dhanush do the Namaste pose, for the shutterbugs. While arriving at the venue, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Dhanush, and Sara were clicked by the paparazzi. Sara appeared chic in a black and grey turtle neck sleeveless crop top, pairing it with a brown wrap-around mini skirt and heels. Dhanush looked dapper in his black Dior sweatshirt, teaming it with blue denim jeans and white sneakers. The actors also greeted the paparazzi with a namaste. Apart from Dhanush, Sara, and the Russo brothers, the party was also graced by Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Farhan Akhtar, Ananya Panday, and others.

Ahead of the release of The Gray Man on July 22, a grand premiere for the thriller movie was organized by the makers in Mumbai on July 20. The film also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Ana de Armas.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film and in Gaslight.

