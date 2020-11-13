Sara Ali Khan Cracks a ‘Knockout Joke’, Varun Dhawan Responds with Epic Eye Roll

Promotional activities amid the pandemic is not adversely impacting Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. The Coolie No 1 co-stars are making the most of their schedule by goofing around and trying to make each other laugh. A recent attempt made by Sara will tell you how. The actress is back with another joke and this time, the popular and her favourite ‘knock-knock’ joke.

In the video, Sara says “knock knock” and “Who’s there?” asks Varun. Sara says, “Cash,” to which a confused Varun enquiries, “Cash, who?” Sara laughs out loud and says, "No thank you, but I don't mind some peanuts." Post this, Varun rolls his eyes at Sara and could only say, "Oh God."

Sara added a touch of festivities to her captions and wrote, "Happy Dhanteras to everyone. Wishing you all- lots of health, wealth and dry fruits."

Sara's partner-in-crime, Varun shared the same video and captioned it as, "Happy Dhanteras. Sara Ali Khan cracks a knock out joke."

Mukti Mohan replied under the comments, saying, “Good one I would have said KyaShoo ek taraf Tarazoo.”

Usually, Sara’s partner in crime is younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The sibling duo has often left their fans and followers in splits with their adorable ‘knock-knock’ jokes. This time around, Sara decided to rope in Varun who had no clue how the joke would play out.

The forthcoming film, Coolie No. 1, is directed by David Dhawan. He also helmed the original with the same title which was released in 1995. The upcoming remake will have Varun and Sara share screen space for the first time. The 1995 film had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the leading duo. Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and Johnny Lever will also be seen in the comedy film playing important roles. Coolie No. 1 will release on December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime.