Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On

Sara Ali Khan wore an ivory-coloured trailing lehenga with a buckle, and a matching full-sleeve blouse as she sashayed on the ramp at the India Couture Week 2019.

Updated:July 27, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On
Image of Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan marked another first after her Bollywood debut as he walked the ramp for the very first time at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Friday. Her rumoured boyfriend actor Kartik Aryan and brother Ibrahim Ali were also present among the audience to cheer the actress for her maiden ramp show.

Sara was the showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane who showcased their annual couture collection.

"This was the first time I walked on the ramp, and I would be a massive liar if I say I wasn't nervous. I was actually extremely nervous. But I had a lot of fun also," Sara told IANS.

The Simmba actress was wearing an ivory-coloured trailing lehenga with a buckle, densely embroidered with resham threads and embellished with sequins, and a matching full-sleeve blouse. She completed her look with glossy makeup and beachy waves for hair.

Images of Kartik and Ibrahim cheering for Sara from the crowd is just priceless. While Kartik opted for a black leather jacket and blue ripped jeans to complete his casual yet stylish look, Ibrahim wore a black coloured hoodie and black trousers with white stripes. The two men cheered and clapped as Sara slayed it with her style on the ramp. See pics here:

(With inputs from IANS)

