Sara Ali Khan: Dhanush is an Outstanding Actor, Akshay Kumar's Star Power is Unparalleled

Music launches were a regular affair in Bollywood in the pre-pandemic era. We would often see big gatherings with the entire cast and crew coming together. The pandemic put the brakes on movie promotions, but when you have AR Rahman composing for a film, it deserves a grand launch. Monday evening saw the team of Atrangi Re comprising Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Irshad Kamil join the film’s composer AR Rahman at a live concert held in Mumbai. Mandira Bedi played the perfect host of the evening as she made some interesting conversation with the Atrangi Re team.

The music maestro took the centerstage and performed to all the songs from the film. The audience had their feet tapping to Toofan Si Kudi, Tere Rang, Tumhein Mohabbat and a flute rendition of Tere Rang.

During the conversation, Rahman was asked whether he keeps actors in mind while working on a film’s soundtracks. The composer replied, “Yes. Because I am working with a director so closely, and especially Rai, who keeps talking about the actors like what Dhanush, Sara and Akshay Kumar do. He told me Akshay has a collection of songs and I thought there is so much competition and that I need to make something cool as he has a lot of choices."

He added, “Then the song came with keeping Akshay in mind. Dhanush’s song came from how he mixes some of English, Hindi and Tamil. We had a song for Dhanush. It was a tough one. The way Sara dances, we had to give her a dance song, which is Chaka Chak."

Sharing an interesting anecdote about the music composer, lyricist Irshad Kamil said, “I am going to open a page from Rahman sir’s book of creativity. He generally asks me to give one word that can be the anchor of the song. So for Atrangi Re, I said Chaka Chak and he just created magic, all he needed was just one word."

The Oscar winning composer said that he was a huge fan of Rai, who he had previously collaborated on the 2013 romantic-drama Raanjhanaa. “The musical journey always starts with the director coming and engaging and saying I want to do this crazy love story. I am a big fan of his (Rai) work, his screenplay, how he brings villages to life and makes it so international so the whole world can see our culture, our joy, sadness, hope, faith, everything. He is a very important director in my life. Working with him, Irshad and Himanshu Sharma has been an amazing ride."

Kumar, who has teamed up with Rai for the first time, said he instantly fell in love with the story of Atrangi Re. The actor said working with the filmmaker has been like a joyride. “Aanand ji reminds me of my childhood. He is just like a child, he fights, he smiles, he laughs, he eats. It has been fun working with him and his team. I don’t have a big role. The whole film belongs to Sara and Dhanush but I wanted to be part of it because if he can think of this story, why can’t I be a part of it," he said.

Sara Ali Khan said that she was blessed to be working with some of the best in the industry. “Dhanush sir is an outstanding actor. He is so humble and supportive. He has worked with Aanand ji before and they know each other so well but I never felt out of place. I am grateful to have shared screen with Akshay sir. I have been a huge fan of him. His star power and energy are unparalleled. Even with his stardom, he is a humble person who is so easy to work with," she shared. ​

