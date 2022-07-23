Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush Reunite at The Gray Man’s Party, Actress Makes Him Do Namaste Pose; See Pics

Friday night was truly a star-studded affair in the B-town. As filmmakers Russo Brothers are in town to promote their latest actioner The Gray Man, the Hindi film fraternity made sure to welcome them in a truly amazing way. Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a party for the directors of The Gray Man at his residence in Mumbai, which was also attended by several celebrities including Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The pictures and videos from the event started making rounds on the internet after paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared them on his Instagram account.

The Atrangi Re co-stars were seen twinning in black outfits, the actress even made her Atrangi Re co-star do the Namaste pose, for the shutterbugs. While arriving at the venue, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Dhanush, and Sara were clicked by the paparazzi. Sara appeared chic in a black and grey turtle neck sleeveless crop top, pairing it with a brown wrap-around mini skirt and heels. Dhanush looked dapper in his black Dior sweatshirt, teaming it with blue denim jeans and white sneakers. The actors also greeted the paparazzi with a namaste. Apart from Dhanush, Sara, and the Russo brothers, the party was also graced by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, who arrived at the event hand in hand.

Other guests at the party were Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Aryan Khan and Ananya Pandey.

Ahead of the release of The Gray Man on July 22, a grand premiere for the thriller movie was organised by the makers in Mumbai on July 20. The movie, which is being premiered on Netflix, features Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Ana de Armas in prominent roles. Despite the movie receiving mixed reviews from critics, fans are lauding the collaboration of Evans, Gosling, and Dhanush on social media.

