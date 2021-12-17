Sara Ali Khan Does 'Chaka Chak' Steps with Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, Watch Video

Looks like Sara Ali Khan can’t have enough of her popular song Chaka Chak. The track from her upcoming film Atrangi re is becoming a hit with the masses. After shaking a leg with Ananya Panday and Madhuri Dixit, the diva went on to perform the song with television series Anupamaa’s lead actress Rupali Ganguly. Both the pretty ladies enjoyed the song as they matched the dance steps in the Instagram Reel uploaded by Rupali on her social media account.

For the little collaboration, Sara donned the mesmerizing green sari which she wears in the original song. With a lot of superb expressions, Rupali seems to be giving a stiff competition to Sara in the Reel. The short video is getting a lot of traction, and has already amassed nearly one million views.

“Grooving to mere bhai ki chaka chak choreography with the chaka chak girl in the chaka chak outfit,” Rupali wrote in the caption, informing everyone that the original song is choreographed by her brother Vijay Ganguly. Vijay is a renowned choreographer and has worked in films like Tumhari Sulu, Stree, Andhadun and many others.

“Anupamaa with the sweetest and the most down to earth gorgeous girl,” Rupali further wrote in praise of Sara.

The Reel drew an enlivening response from the users who praised both the actors. A user also liked the hug shared by Rupali and Sara at the end of the video. Many others admired Rupali’s show Anupamaa and her performance.

Meanwhile, the ongoing track of Anupamaa is going to witness the entry of Aneri Vajani. Her arrival is expected to make lots of twists and turns in the show.

Atrangi Re, on the other hand, will be hitting OTT screens of viewers this Christmas. Directed by Aanand.L.Rai , the film comprises a brilliant star cast of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Music for the film has been composed by A.R Rahman.

