2-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan Does 'Knock-knock' Joke with Ibrahim Ali Khan, His Reaction will Leave You in Splits

This video of Sara Ali Khan doing a 'knock-knock' joke with sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan is a fun watch.

  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 10:46 AM IST
While the lockdown may seem gloomy and boring to many, Bollywood celebs are trying their best to cheer their fans with funny social media updates. Actress Sara Ali Khan too joins the bandwagon in entertaining her fans.

She took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself with her sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan as they do the childhood 'knock-knock' joke.

In the video, Sara says, “Knock knock,” to this, Ibrahim responds by asking, “Who’s there?” “Annie,” Sara replies. “Annie who?” Ibrahim quips. “Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,” says Sara as she burst out in laughs.

Ibrahim too cannot hold his laughter and does a facepalm.

Captioning the video, Sara wrote, "Throwback to when you could." she also added a safety advisory for fans by writing, "But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking."

Take a look at the video:

Ibrahim has also been unleashing his funny side during the quarantine. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will be under complete lockdown for 21 days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the star kid how he's finding to stay indoors boring.

Taking to Instagram, Ibrahim posted a funny edited picture of himself where is seen wearing a black ganji T-shirt with grey colour pyjamas as he stands in front of planet Earth.

"Quarantine was so boring had to escape," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine was so boring had to escape 🌎

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and got underwhelming response from the audience at the ticket window. Now, she is all set to feature in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The musical is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Her comedy flick with Varun Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is also in the pipeline for release.

