Sara Ali Khan Dotes on Little Brother Taimur, Calls Him a Bundle of Happiness

Besides being the most photographed celeb kid right now, Taimur Ali Khan is also a source of great joy for his family. His half-sister Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about the two-year-old toddler in a magazine interview, saying that he is a star and can make anyone happy with his mere presence.The 23-year-old actress, Saif Ali Khan's daughter with ex-wife Amrita Singh, revealed that Taimur is a bundle of happiness."To be honest, I don't get to see Taimur very often, but every time I do, he's a bundle of happiness. When Taimur is happy, the whole room is happy. He is my blood and the source of my father's joy," the Simmba actress said.Taimur is Saif's third child after Sara and Ibrahim, and his first with actress Kareena Kapoor. The star kid, born in December 2016, has already become a favourite among all. The paparazzi cannot stop clicking the youngest Pataudi, and his fan clubs are buzzing with adorable videos of the munchkin.Sara Ali Khan, who dipped her toes into Bollywood last year, has often been compared to her mother Amrita Singh because of the similarity in their looks. But she claims that she is more like her father, Saif Ali Khan. She also insists she bonds well with her dad because the age gap isn't much."He's a lot like me - we're both readers, we both like history, we're both travelers. He is 25 years older than me, which isn't a lot. I am right in between the age gap of Taimur and my father," added Sara.After setting foot in Bollywood with Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara has bagged films with Imtiaz Ali and David Dhawan. She has already begun shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film with Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Sara will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 remake.