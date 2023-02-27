Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to “walk into Monday” with her sassy mode on. The actress shared a reel on Instagram where she is seen looking absolutely glamorous. The video begins with Sara doing her makeup as she gets ready for the shoot. She then slides into her ink-blue stilettos and walks around various places like a boss. Along with the video, she penned a caption that read, “Walking into Monday like." The diva also added the audio of Big Boss Vette’s Pretty Girls Walk in the background.

The actress donned a red top that consisted of a plunging neckline, bishop sleeves and pressed collar. She paired it with a matching skirt that had wavy cut-out details at the bottom. She accessorised her look with dainty earrings and rings.

Fans were quite happy seeing Sara’s social media post and flocked to the comment section to praise her. One of the users wrote, “You made Monday look so good”. Another user wrote, “There is no one better than you when it comes to making special social media posts. You’re the best”. One more user commented, “At least someone is walking into Monday so good”.

Take a look at the post below:

Previously, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture as she met her grandmother-veteran actress Sharmila Tagore which appears to be outside of a movie hall. Sharmila Tagore was dressed in a blue saree and a matching blouse in the photo, while Sara was dressed in a blue and white suit with a white shawl. She captioned the post as “Mere sapno ki Rani (The queen of my dreams). Is my most stunning Granny."

Earlier, the actress shared a quirky video describing her 24-hour stay in Doha. In the video, we see the Atrangi Re actress getting her hair done, riding in a fancy car and finally posing for some lovely pictures with Ananya Panday. Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has several projects lined up in her kitty. She will make her OTT debut with Kannan Iyer’s directorial Ae Watan Mere Watan. The movie also stars Alexx O'Nell and Richard Bhakti Klein in lead roles. The project will be released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, she also has Anurag Basu’s directorial film Metro…In Dino and The Immortal Ashwatthama alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here