Sara Ali Khan Looks Gorgeous in Black Bra and Ruffled Long Skirt in New Pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday evening took to Instagram to share monochrome pictures of herself. She is dressed in a black bra and thigh-high slit ruffled long skirt in the pictures. “Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho. Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho .: @rohanshrestha: @florianhurel: @lakshmilehr: @parthmangla," the actress wrote alongside the pictures.

In an earlier post, the actress shared pictures some stunning clicks from a recent photoshoot. Dressed in a red lehenga, Sara looked gorgeous. In the first portrait click, she gave a side pose and the focus was on her face, while in the second, Sara was seen flaunting her abs as well. To complete the look, she wore silver earrings and a multi-layered necklace. The accessories did not overpower the outfit and looked quite subtle. Sara completed the look with a red-tint eyeshadow, blush, and nude lipstick. While sharing the pictures, in the caption she wrote, “Laal Kamaal, Kyunki without any Sawaal, TBZ is dhamaal.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara has reportedly signed Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role. The film is slated to go on floors soon.

