Sara Ali Khan Dubs For Atrangi Re While Akshay Kumar Hints at Film's OTT Release

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood in the recent times. The actress is currently working on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, and recently shared an update about the same on her social media. Taking to Instagram stories, Sara shared a picture in front of a microphone, indicating that she is dubbing for the film. Atrangi Re went on floors in March 2020 and was wrapped after a year in March of 2021. The film saw delays in production due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the picture shared by Sara, “Colour Yellow Productions Film- Atrangi Re" was written on a white projector screen. She tagged Aanand L Rai and also put an emoji on her story. The dubbing mic was also visible in the shot.

Meanwhile, Sara recently impressed her fans by wearing a saree at the Global Citizen Live event in Mumbai. Fans praised her for remembering her culture and roots while representing India at a global stage.

The actress also shared a series of posts in the look. She captioned it, “Because women in a Sari. Are always Pyaari."

Meanwhile, Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. It has been produced by by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

