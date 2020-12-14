Sara Ali Khan Enjoys ’90s Song 'Jeth Ki Dopahri' During Her Workout Session

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan never misses having fun during her workout session and her social media timeline is the proof for the same. The actress has often been seen sharing pictures and clips of her workout session on the social media. This time, Sara has shared a clip of herself where she can be seen enjoying ’90s song Jeth Ki Dopahri Mein from the 1995 movie Coolie No 1.

In the video, Sara can be seen doing exercise on her Yoga mat while her trainer can be seen dancing on the floor. Later, she also joined her trainer and dances like nobody is watching. Sharing the clip she wrote, “Sunehri Dupehri @the.mad.hair.scientist @sara_vaisoha @vardaanvaisoha.”

While her adorable expressions left everyone awestruck, designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Bollywood dancing in the gym.” Many Bollywood celebs including Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan also commented on the post. While Ranveer wrote, “No words, just no words”, Varun quirkily commented, “I love the guy trying to work out in the background.”

The actress is quite active on social media and often take the internet by storm with her adorable snaps. Recently, she shared a cute picture of herself riding on Varun’s back as the track Husnn Hai Suhaana from her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 is out. She captioned the picture with a rhyme, as it reads, “Jumping jack, Piggy back Go now and watch our track. Time to play it back to back. For all your sorrows it’s a simple hack.”

Meanwhile, the actress is awaiting the release of her film Coolie No 1. The movie will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime. Sara has another interesting project, Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re in her kitty. For the first time, she will be collaborating with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in this movie.