Sara Ali Khan Enjoys a Stunning Sunset from Her Terrace in This Breathtaking Pic

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seems to have a perfect day. The actress recently shared a stunning picture of herself as she enjoyed the mesmerising view of the sunset from a rooftop and expressed her love for Sunset in her own style. The actress also captioned the post in her poetic style where she called witnessing the ‘setting sun’ is a day 'well done’. Sara looked gorgeous in a grey T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

While her stunning picture grabbed a lot of attention, her friend and celebs’ diet specialist Dr Siddhant Bhargava was too quick to drop the comment in Sara’s style as he wrote, “Sara ke chehre par padi dhoop, Sara looking bohot khoob”.

Sara has been in a poetic mode for some time now as all her recent Instagram posts are captioned in rhymes. Earlier, Sara posted a couple of glimpses as she enjoyed some quality time with her best friend. While the duo looks adorable as they twin in pink, Sara called her friend ‘chocolate chip’ in the ‘cookie of life’ and wrote she’s missing their ‘nights of chips and dip’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film failed to impress critics, as well as the audience. The actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Atrangi Re. The project stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai and will mark Sara’s first collaboration with both the actors.