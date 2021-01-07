Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Jungle Safari with Friend, Shares Video from Her Trip

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing with her friend took to her Instagram stories to share a snippet from her jungle tour. In the video, one can see a stunning peacock walking around in its natural habitat. The actress has also added the song Morni Banke in the background. The peppy track was a part of Ayushmann Khurana-Sanya Malhotra starrer, Badhai Ho.

In the subsequent story, she has posed with her close friend Sara Vaisoha. The stunning women can be seen posing against a backdrop of a tree. The story is a collage of two photos in which they can be seen hugging each other. The actress is wearing a red sweater and a pair of black lowers, while her friend can be seen dons a black and white sweater which she has teamed up with grey track pants. To add an element of quirk in the story, Sara has used multiple lemon gifs on it.

Recently, Deepika Padukone also took to Instagram to share a carousel of memories from her Ranthambore trip. She had visited the National Park in Rajasthan to ring in the new year. In her post, she had shared quite a few photos and videos that define her trip. Describing the vacation, Deepika has shared a note in which she has urged her Instagram fam and fans to take a break when they need it. Further, the actress has also revealed that how important it is for her to spend some quality time with friends and family.

Here is a look at her artistic post:

In this trip, she was joined by her husband Ranveer Singh and friends Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Other people present there included Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Several photos and videos from this trip had gone viral.