Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Majestic Sea View While Riding Bicycle In Sexy Floral Bikini, Pic Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who is known for her presence on social media. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath, enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often keeps her fans intrigued with her beautiful pics be it from her family time, movie announcement, or on set fun. Besides, Sara is an avid traveller and loves exploring different cities across the world. In fact, she also shares stunning pics from her trips which are a treat to the fans.

Sara is often seen sharing pics of herself exploring different places in different parts of the world. And now, the Atrangi Re actress is making the headlines as she has shared a stunning pic of herself wherein she was seen flaunting her perfect bikini body. In the pic, the Simmba actress was seen wearing a sexy floral print bikini and was seen enjoying her time adoring majestic sea view while riding a bicycle.

Sara was certainly raising the temperature with her bikini clad pic. Along with the photo, the Love Aaj Kal actress penned a beautiful caption and a life lesson. She wrote, ““Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves.” 🌊🌅🚲🐚."

Sara’s auntie Saba Pataudi was among the first to note the caption and she wrote, “Clever! ❤️ 😍 💖." A social media user commented, “The caption ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥." A third social media user commented, “Wow 😯."

Sara recently hit the headlines when she got spotted in the city hiding from the paparazzi, amid her link up with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

In the pictures shared by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Sara Ali Khan stepping out of her car in a different style as she hid her face slightly from the paps. And as soon as she retuned to her vehicle, the actress is seen hiding her face under the dashboard by bending down. The Atrangi Re actress’ behaviour seems weird as she often interacts and greets the paparazzi whenever they spot her in the city. Sara’s pics are going viral on social media, with her fans thinking why she is hiding her face.

Previously, several videos were posted on social that appeared to show the Coolie No 1 actress and the cricketer, who was dressed in casual attire exiting a hotel in Delhi together. Moreover, the second video showed Sara, dressed in a pink tank top was seen clicking selfies with her fans and then sitting next to Shubman as they boarded the flight together. As soon as the videos got viral, Sara and Shubman’s fans were convinced that the duo are dating each other. While one of them asked, “Kya chakar hai,” another fan wrote, “Gill is obsessed with Sara.” A third user said: “OMG they are dating."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next opposite Vicky Kaushal in a yet-untitled film by Laxman Utekar and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

