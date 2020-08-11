Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Monsoon as She Cycles with Brother Ibrahim on a Rainy Day

Actress Sara Ali Khan is enjoying monsoon to the fullest, and sharing moments of her rainy days with fans on social media.

The actress started her day sharing two videos of her enjoying a swim in the pool. On Instagram Story, she is seen enjoying her swim with Kishore Kumar playing n the background.

In another video, she is seen cycling with her brother Ibrahim. Her cap is blown away by the wind as she cycles on a road with lots of greenery around.

"Gone with the Wind," she captioned the video.

A while back, Sara posted a few pictures on Instagram of an adventure getaway with Ibrahim. In one of the images, she sits on Ibrahim's shoulders.

"Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe ...My younger brother -- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun -- he says ‘I can't describe' ...To see more please like share and subscribe#doubletrouble #twinning #winning," Sara captioned the pictures in which sister-brother duo is seen twinning in white.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1". The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.