Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Mouth-Watering Dishes, Poses in Neon Outfits on the Streets of UK, See Pics

Sara Ali Khan who is always glowing and cheering never misses a chance to live life to her fullest no matter where she goes. Be it the misty valleys of Kedarnath, or the streets of the United Kingdom, the actress has got all the charm to explore the beauty at its best. Today, the actress took to her social media and shared some uber-cool pictures while she was seen exploring different sites on the streets of the United Kingdom. Sara donned some lovely neon outfits paired with really attractive shoes and shades. She captioned the post, “Enough of the monochromatic ♠️It’s time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic 🌈#alwaysextra.”

Take a look:

Last week, Sara took to social media to share several monochromatic photos of herself. In the pictures, the actress can be seen a cute backless dress with a cute bow in front. She had kept her air open and chose minimal makeup. She completed her looks with ear studs. Take a look at her post:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re on the work front, which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming movie titled Gaslight in Gujarat with Vikrant Massey. Recently, the two were also snapped as they visited the Dwarkadhish temple in the state. Later, she also shared photos from her trip to the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga with Vikrant and dedicate her post to him in a typical ‘Sara ki shayari’ way. “Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath,” she wrote. Gaslight will be Sara and Vikrant’s first film together.

