Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Saturday Night With Mother Amrita Singh, Manish Malhotra and 'Yummy' Food, See Pics

Sara Ali Khan on Saturday evening took to social media to share some glimpses of her night, which consisted of good company and mouth watery food. Accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and ace designer Manish Malhotra, Sara could be seen dressed in casuals. She donned a white shirt with ripped denim and hung a pink sling bag to add some colours to her looks. Amrita chose dark coloured outfits for this outing, creating a contrast with her daughter’s outfit.

Taking to her Instagram stories section, she shared a photo and wrote, “Thank you for yummy dinner and a lovely evening".

In a separate post, she shared a picture of their delicious platter.

Manish, too, shared a photo on his Instagram story space.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan opened up on her parent’s divorce. Amrita and Saif Ali Khan got divorced in 2004. Following this, Saif tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor. Saif also has a son from his marriage to Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan. He and Kareena also have two kids together- Taimur Ai Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. During an appearance at a chat show on Voot, Sara spoke about why parting ways was “the best decision" for Saif and Amrita.

“It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet. I live with my mother. She’s my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time,” Sara said.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

