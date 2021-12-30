Sara Ali Khan Excitedly Shares Her Most 'Alive' 2021 Moments on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is a world explorer who relishes posting about her adventures on social media. Apart from film promotion, one can see pictures of her travelling on her Instagram handle. The actress enjoys travelling to new places, both domestic and international. Her travel experiences include mountains, beaches, trekking, adventure, and many other fun activities. Today, with only one day left in the year 2021, the Atrangi Re actress encapsulated her travel experiences in a video and shared it on Instagram.

“Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive," the actress wrote on her official Instagram account. Sara travels to various parts of India in the video. She is also seen trekking, with a peacock, and in a diverse array of other scenarios. Farhan Akhtar’s voice boomed as the backdrop singing ‘Zinda ho tum.’ It all adds to the video’s quirkiness.

Fans responded quickly after the Kedarnath actress shared the video. Many of her admirers were excitedly dropping hearts and clapping hand emojis.

Sara’s most recent trip was to Kedarnath, which also happens to be the title of her Bollywood debut, Janhvi Kapoor. They both posted a lot of photos to their Instagram accounts.

For the lesser-known, Sara is the eldest daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. The former couple also shares a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Khan.

Sara made her acting debut in Kedarnath in 2018 alongside Late Sushant Singh Rajput. Currently, on the professional front, the actress was most recently seen in Atrangi Re. Dhanush and Akshay Kumar co-starred in the film, which was released on December 24. The romantic drama received a lot of positive feedback from the audience.

