Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Post Workout Glow in This Pic

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast and exponent. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, she has taken to home workout and keeps posting videos and pics from her daily routine.

Sara was recently a part of an Instagram live session, in which she collaborated with a trainer online to share how to effectively exercise from home. During the session, Sara sweated it out like a pro and even uploaded a picture flaunting her post workout glow. And we have to say, she just looks stunning.

Check it out:

Follow @News18Movies for more