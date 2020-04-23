MOVIES

Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Post Workout Glow in This Pic

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has been sticking to working out at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 9:58 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast and exponent. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, she has taken to home workout and keeps posting videos and pics from her daily routine.

Sara was recently a part of an Instagram live session, in which she collaborated with a trainer online to share how to effectively exercise from home. During the session, Sara sweated it out like a pro and even uploaded a picture flaunting her post workout glow. And we have to say, she just looks stunning.

Check it out:

