Sara Ali Khan often shares fun moments and snippets from her daily life, for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, the actress has escaped for a quick vacation to Australia for a much-needed break. Sharing a bundle of pictures from the trip, the actress wrote, “Sara in Sydney …& a minute in Melbourne ☀️”.

In the photos, Sara looked no less than a bundle of happiness. From getting all goofy, and clicking candid moments to dishing out major style goals, the actress, the actress is surely making the most of her vacation. Have a look:

Earlier too, the actress shared a sun-kissed selfie from the beaches of Sydney. The actress travelled to Australia for an event where she will also be meeting fans. She earlier shared posters of the event and wrote, “Namaste Australia. I am super excited to meet all you lovely people in Sydney and Melbourne on 11th & 12th Feb 2023. See you guys super soon”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in lead role. She has another project with Vicky, which has been helmed by Laxman Utekar. She has also wrapped shooting for Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Sara will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. The film is currently in its production stage and is scheduled to release on December 8 this year.

She also has Karan Johar’s Ae Watan Mere Watan where she would be essaying the role of a freedom fighter based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

