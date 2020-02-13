Sara Ali Khan Gets Loud Cheers as She Lifts Kartik Aaryan in Her Arms, Watch Video

It's no news that Sara Ali Khana and Kartik Aaryan share a great camaraderie. They are often spotted together pulling each others leg as they promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Recently during one of the promotional events, Sara was asked to lift her co-star Kartik in her arms. Wearing a beige salwar-suit, the actress tries her best to lift up Kartik amidst loud cheers from the audience.

While Kartik pats Sara's back for completing the task, director Imtiaz Ali is also seen clapping in the background. Take a look at the video:

Sara and Kartik have been spotted together at a number of shows and interviews these days as the rumoured couple promote their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is a reboot of 2009 film of the same name.

The co-actors are having a blast during the promotions. However, it brings along a lot of tiredness. Talking to news agency ANI, Sara explained, “Promotions can get hectic at times because we have to repeat the same things for around 13-14 hours. But when we see that audience is getting an excitement out of it, we also get motivated and wish to go to colleges and clubs to promote the film.”

The movie, which is set to hit the big screens on February 14, portrays two love stories from two different years. While the 1990-based story talks about a couple, who battles society’s restrictions, the 2020-based relationship is all about how one finds a balance between work and love.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.