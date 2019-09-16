Take the pledge to vote

Sara Ali Khan Gets Papped Outside Rumoured Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's House

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been painting the town red!

September 16, 2019
Sara Ali Khan Gets Papped Outside Rumoured Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's House
The latest couple to be hit by the cupid’s arrow is Bollywood’s new age stars Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan. Despite being spotted together on various occasions, the two have not yet admitted to dating. But, there’s no hiding either!

Recently, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Kartik’s Juhu residence. The actress was papped as she got down from her car, and was seen wearing a pair of black running shorts and teamed with a black jacket.

#saraalikhan snapped post her visit at #kartikaaryan home #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

This comes as no surprise as the two actors have been spotted together on numerous occasions, from dropping each other to the airport before shoots, or landing at the shoot location itself (Sara Ali Khan previously flew down to the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, where Kartik had been shooting.) The whole affair started when Sara Ali Khan confessed to having a crush on the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. This, obviously, led the actor gushing over her honest confession.

As fans anticipated the possibility of love blossoming, and prayed for a movie with them cast together, the wish was granted by director Imtiaz Ali in no time. The two will be seen together in Aaj Kal, and fans are already excited to see the ‘rumored’ couple bringing the screens on fire, under Imtiaz’s exemplary direction.

According to Hindustan Times, when the actor was asked about the institution of marriage, he had said, “I want to find true love. I believe in marriage and I really hope that I find someone. I am that kind of guy who wants to fall in love and get married.” Further, his advice for lovebirds was, “Just go with the flow. You should not force a situation. We should think in terms of how we feel and what we really want to do.” Guess Kartik needs to listen to his own advice here?

 

