Sara Ali Khan Gives a Glimpse of Her Childhood with Series of Throwback Pics

In a series of throwback photos, Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her childhood with her Instagram family. Through her post, the actress looked back at the time spent with her childhood friends and how they stood beside her through thick and thin, quite literally.

"Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din.. Thick as thieves, close as Kin. If you two are my friends I’ll always Win," she captioned the pic.

The photo series includes a photo of Sara and her toddler friend smugging at one another, while in another snap, the actress looks adorable as she flashes a big smile in traditional wears.

The series also had a picture of a grownup Sara, standing in the middle of her friends as they gracefully get clicked in ethnic wears. Also, in a monochrome pic, she is seen striking a pose with her friends after losing a considerable amount of weight.

Take a look:

Of late, Sara has been sharing a number of throwback posts on social media.

On mother's day, she shared a picture of herself with her mother Amrita Singh and her grandmother.

She also spoke about her love for acting and body transformation in other throwback posts.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

