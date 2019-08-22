Sara Ali Khan Gives Fans Yet Another Reason to Adore Her As She Clicks Selfie With Kids at Airport

Everyone adores Sara Ali Khan. The Bollywood's young star is one of the most well-liked people among public for a reason, and here's yet another example of her amorous kindness, generosity, and good spirits.

The actress lived up to her reputation of a generous star when she obliged kids with a selfie at Mumbai airport. Sara, who was returning from Bangkok, was surrounded by fans at the airport, but that didn't stop the Simmba actress from posing with kids.

Soon a video of Sara posing happily for a selfie with young fans went viral, and netizens couldn't stop gushing about the actress' humility.

"She is so simple and down to earth actress," one user wrote. While another said, "Such a humble cutie."

A few weeks ago, Sara was spotted balancing a trolley full of luggage by herself at the Mumbai airport as she checked out of the gates and made her way to her car. As soon as her pictures of carrying her luggage emerged on social media, netizens could not stop raving about her down to earth attitude.

In fact, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for his cancer treatment, also heaped praise on the young actress for being so grounded.

Super impressed by Sara, Kapoor tweeted: "Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake, no dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!"

Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl! https://t.co/vj5MDBRW4v — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2019

On the work front, Sara has Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty. She will also share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 romance-drama film. The film does not have an official title yet but is largely referred to as Ali's sequel to 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.