Sara Ali Khan Gives Glimpse of Her Happy Place at Home, Hints at New Haircut

Sara Ali Khan has sahred a bunch of photos from her happy place at home, decorated with colourful curtains and cushions. The actress posed in a cap and printed T-shirt against the colourful backdrop, and hinted that she has had a haircut, too.

She posted a brand new #SaraKiShayari with the two photos. They show two decorative wooden boxes stacked behind her. One of the artistic boxes had the words 'My happy place' on it. Sara gave credit to friend Orhan Awatramani for the photos. Check them out here:

Going by this line in Sara's caption - Hair inside post chop chop - it also seems the actress has had a new haircut, but isn't quite ready to flaunt it yet.

The Love Aaj Kal actress is currently sharing this home with her mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their dog Fuffy. She also posted a picture of a cosy corner of her apartment on her Instagram stories. The photo shows a couch by the window with a number of colourful cushions and small table with a pile of books on it.

Sara is one of the most-clicked newbies in B-Town. She was recently captured by the paparazzi when she visited filmmaker Aanand L Rai's office. She will collaborate with him in the upcoming romantic drama Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.