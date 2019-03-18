Sara Ali Khan Goes for a Bike Ride With Kartik Aaryan, Twitter Schools Her For Not Wearing Helmet

@dtptraffic @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi

pL note that Sara Ali khan having instagram account https://t.co/UdynVSlm8A

has been riding pillion on a 2 wheeler on the streets of Delhi Without a Head Protective Helmethttps://t.co/YlijE0PodR https://t.co/ctrOxxs7gX

reg No DL 35 CK O215 pic.twitter.com/cT7hPcyqop — Stinger Bee (@joerave) March 17, 2019

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have become the talk of the town. Around the time when the two began shooting for the film, Love Aaj Kal 2 pictures and videos of the two from the film sets are making their way to social media. First, a video supposedly showing the two of them kissing went viral and, now, a new clip of the two actors riding a bike is making rounds on the Internet.In the video, while Kartik is driving, Sara takes the backseat and the couple is seen riding a bike on the streets of Delhi. As soon as the video started circulating on social media, Twitter users pointed out that the actress is not wearing a helmet and schooled her for the same. Tagging Delhi police, a user wrote, "@dtptraffic @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi pL note that Sara Ali khan having instagram account https://www.instagram.com/saraalikhan95/ has been riding pillion on a 2 wheeler on the streets of Delhi Without a Head Protective Helmet." Several others asked where is Sara's helmet?'.Sara made headlines when she had expressed her wish to date Kartik on an episode of Koffee with Karan. And when Kartik made his own Koffee With Karan debut, he had said in reply to Sara’s request that she just needs to tell him the time and place, and he’d be there. He had said that he would ask her out on a date as soon as he earns enough money, a condition put forward by Sara’s father, actor Saif Ali Khan, on Koffee With Karan.To add to the fun, actor Ranveer Singh had also introduced the two actors at a recent awards function. A video of their meeting, with Ranveer in the background, was circulated online.On the work front, Kartik is currently enjoying the success of Luka Chuppi which has crossed Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office in two weeks.