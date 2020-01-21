Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab, Shehnaz Gill Not in Love with Sidharth Shukla or Paras Chhabra​

Sara Ali Khan displayed a whiff of nawaabi tehzeeb when she met Salman Khan recently. Unlike most youngsters, who prefer to wish people with a "hi" or a "hello", Sara was spotted giving Salman the classic 'aadaab'. The young actress, along with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, was at the Bigg Boss 13 set to promote the upcoming film.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill has confessed that she is not in love with either of her co-contestants, Sidharth Shukla or Paras Chhabra, despite vying for their attention. The former was seen expressing her feelings to both the actors on the reality show.

Actress Kangana Ranaut feels Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the most fearless player in the national cricket team. "I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way," she said while promoting her upcoming film.

Deepika Padukone accepted the Crystal Awards at Davos, Switzerland, for her leadership in raising mental health awareness - which she did by going public with her own experience with anxiety and depression. Husband and actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the news saying, "You Make Me So Proud."

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently shot for the Republic Day special episode of Remo DSouza's reality show Dance Plus, remembered his Taj Mahal visit that he went by spending his first salary. The actor, who was given a 20-minute dance tribute by the participants, talked about his bad experience while visiting the monument.

