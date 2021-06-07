Saba Ali Khan Shares Throwback Pic of Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her niece Sara Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh. In the picture, little Sara can be seen happily posing along with her mother. “A mother’s world and environment… Is her child. #worldenvironmentday. Found this photo from an old archive. Taken by yours truly," Saba wrote alongside the picture.

Sara took to the comments section of the post and dropped multiple heart emojis.

Amrita and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Amrita and Saif are also parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Sara had been busy shooting for Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara plays a double role in the film. The film is expected to hit the theatres this year.

Sara’s last movie outing was opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The film was a remake of the 90s hit movie featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Both the films were directed by David Dhawan. The project also starred Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Javed Jafferi and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

