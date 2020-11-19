Sara Ali Khan Has a Kind Message For Fans Straight From Her 'Shayari Kingdom'

The festive season has brought some royal looks of our favourite celebrities. One such celebrity was actor Sara Ali Khan and her regal photoshoot with mother actress Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi.

In one of her latest posts, Sara blessed our feeds with a message of kindness. Sara’s Wednesday wisdom post showed her in a royal purple Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Anarkali with their signature gotta patti work. She accessorized her look with star-shaped diamond earrings.

Sara captioned the image with a kind message from her Shayari Kingdom, 'Tis the Season of Lights. Forget the negativity, forgive the fights. Hope everyone stays healthy, their prosperity reaches new heights. Everyone sees brighter days and lightens up their nights".

The picture has received over a million likes.

Netizens are completely swooned by the actor's post, as one user commented, "Absolutely Gorgeous Sara". Another user said, "A beautiful shot." The picture setting was straight out of some royal palace which enhanced Sara's pictures, as one follower said, "Looking so Regal."

Earlier, Sara shared a bunch of family portraits on the occasion of Diwali with the evil eye emoji, featuring brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh.

On Bhai Dooj, Sara dedicated a typical elder sibling picture with brother Ibrahim and captioned it, "Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can't wait to bully you again."

Sara has been quite busy shooting for her upcoming movie opposite Varun Dhawan. The actor is starring in the remake of 90s classic Coolie No.1 which was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. The original picture starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in lead roles.

Sara will also be seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will be out on Valentine's Day 2021.