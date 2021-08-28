Sara Ali Khan Has a Relaxing Time in Ladakh With Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal, See Photos

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently having the time of her life in the picturesque location of Ladakh along with her girl gang comprising actress Radhika Madan and singer Jasleen Royal. She has been constantly updating her fans with her travel photos which will make anyone want to pack their packs and set off for the hills. Her recent photo from the trip shows her having a relaxed time in the serene location. She is seen wearing comfortable and furry winter clothes and sitting with her eyes closed with a cup of hand which seems to contain some hot beverage.

She tagged the location as ‘Jannat’ meaning heaven.

The previous day, she shared a couple of breathtaking videos from Ladakh. Jasleen and Radhika has also been constantly sharing glimpses of their trip. Take a look at some of the photos:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s musical romantic drama Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film was scheduled to release this month, but the second wave of Covid-19 pushed the post-production work. The 26-year-old was last seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

