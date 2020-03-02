Sara Ali Khan has Monday Blues as She Misses Mommy Amrita Singh, Brother Ibrahim in Maldives

Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a photo on her Instagram account. In the picture, Sara can be seen sitting on a hammock as she poses for the lens.

Along with the snap, the 24-year-old star wrote, “Missing Mommy and Brother. #homealone #mondayblues”

Recently, Sara had wrapped up the shooting of David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1, which is an adaptation of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer 1995 film by the same name. The actress will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.

Apart from it, Sara will be playing the female lead in Aanand L.Rai’s upcoming movie Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Aanand told Filmfare, "All the three characters are funnily weird and it's their emotional journey. I am always looking for partners, who are as emotionally touched as I am with the story. All three of them are like that. Every character in this film has it's own trait. I will put them in an unseen space".

The upcoming film will go on floors in March.

Jointly bankrolled by Colour Yellow Productions, T Series and Cape Of Good Films, the film is slated for February 14, 2021.

