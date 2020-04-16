Sara Ali Khan Hasn't Changed a Bit Since Childhood and This Pic is Proof

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a throwback picture on Instagram. The Love Aaj Kal actress uploaded a collage wherein she compared her childhood photo with a recent one.

Captioning the picture, the 24-year-old actress wrote, “Ji haan, hum Bachpan se hi aise hai (sic)”.

Soon after she shared the picture, her friends from the industry started commenting on the image. Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “Sara ka sara.” Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri laughed at the image.

Earlier in the month, the Simmba actress had walked down memory lane and had posted a picture wherein she had juxtaposed her chubby image with a recent photo of hers. In both of the pictures, Sara had posed in a similar way.

“Some things never change... Literally! Throwback to smaller Sara (in some ways). Same pose, same expression, same sajhna-dhajna, same conviction. I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity (sic),” she had captioned the snap.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara will be seen in Coolie No 1 along with Varun Dhawan. The movie is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2020. Apart from, she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. The flick will hit theatres on February 14, 2021.

