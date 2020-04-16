MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan Hasn't Changed a Bit Since Childhood and This Pic is Proof

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has shared a candid pic from her childhood and posted it right alongside a recent photo shoot of hers. Check it out.

Share this:

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a throwback picture on Instagram. The Love Aaj Kal actress uploaded a collage wherein she compared her childhood photo with a recent one.

Captioning the picture, the 24-year-old actress wrote, “Ji haan, hum Bachpan se hi aise hai (sic)”.

Soon after she shared the picture, her friends from the industry started commenting on the image. Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “Sara ka sara.” Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri laughed at the image.

Earlier in the month, the Simmba actress had walked down memory lane and had posted a picture wherein she had juxtaposed her chubby image with a recent photo of hers. In both of the pictures, Sara had posed in a similar way.

“Some things never change... Literally! Throwback to smaller Sara (in some ways). Same pose, same expression, same sajhna-dhajna, same conviction. I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity (sic),” she had captioned the snap.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara will be seen in Coolie No 1 along with Varun Dhawan. The movie is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2020. Apart from, she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. The flick will hit theatres on February 14, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,438,543

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,083,866

    +1,494

  • Cured/Discharged

    510,322

     

  • Total DEATHS

    134,657

    +97
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres