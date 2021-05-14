Sara Ali Khan Hope and Prays for Positivity and Happiness in Her Eid Instagram Post

Sending her 32.7 million followers on Instagram some happiness and positivity, actress Sara Ali Khan wished them Eid Mubarak on Friday. The 25-year-old actor shared a picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from their trip to Gulmarg in Kashmir. In the background of the snow-covered hill station was a holy shrine.

Captioning the post, Sara wished everyone a happy Eid. She further mentioned that she is hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. The actress assured everyone that better times await all of them.

Sara was seen in a yellow and brown winter jacket which she paired with black pants and boots, while her brother Ibrahim wore a blue and white winter jacket with blue pants and white sneakers.

Sara had gone to Gulmarg with her brother and mother Amrita Singh and a few friends last month. The actress had recently shared a picture with Amrita from the serene valley on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Considering the pandemic situation in the country and how it has left the medical healthcare system in shambles, Sara had also made a donation to Sood Charity Foundation which is run by actor Sonu Sood. Sara’s donation was appreciated by Sonu who expressed his gratitude and tweeted that he is extremely proud of her. Sonu also said that Sara has inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times.

Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero @sara_ali_khan95— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 8, 2021

Eid wishes were also sent across by veteran Hindi cinema actress Neetu Singh. The 62-year-old actress posted a picture with late husband Rishi Kapoor from the movie Amar Akbar Anthony. The edited photograph from the song Pardah hai Pardahshowed Rishi in his character Akbar Illahabadi and Neetu as his love interest, Dr Salma Ali.

Captioning the post, Neetu wished her followers Eid and Chaand Mubarak as she sent across love and hugs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here