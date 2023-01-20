Sara Ali Khan Hugs Deepika Padukone and Calls Her ‘No.1 In Every Way', Did Ranveer Singh Click It?

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebs in B’Town. The actress always manages to light up the room with her aura. Sara Ali Khan too recently felt the same. The actress had her own fan girl moment meeting the beautiful actress at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party. Sharing a photo with Deepika, Sara wrote, “You’re just #1 in every way,” tagging her with a bundle of red hearts.

In the photo, the actresses showered each other with all love and affection. While Deepika looked gorgeous in an embroidered red saree, Sara looked elegant in a netted white sharara dress. The duo donned their brightest smiles and their looks surely made our hearts skip a beat. We wonder if Ranveer Singh, who was also present at the ceremony, clicked the picture.

Sara also shared a bundle of other photos from the engagement party. In one of the photos, she posed with Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday. The other ones featured her close friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has begun shooting for ‘Metro…Inn Dino’. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a pivotal role.

A source close to the development revealed earlier this week, “After wrapping up almost 3 films in 2023 and starting another shooting schedule of Mission Eagle in December, Sara has now kickstarted her prep for Metro…Inn Dino which is an Anurag Basu directorial. Since it’s a new genre for Sara, the actress is diving herself into preps making sure she is well prepared before the shoot. Sara is also wrapping up patches and shoots of Ae Watan Mere Watan. She enjoyed a busy 2022 with multiple shoot schedules, while now she is looking at an even busy 2023 with almost 2 film releases”.

Apart from this, Sara will be next seen in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, and another untitled project.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand is awaiting the release of Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 25. Apart from Pathaan, Deepika also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She also had Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

