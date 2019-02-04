English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan: I Don’t Think I Can Do Anything that Mom Has Done
Sara Ali Khan says she’d love to play her mother’s roles in Chameli Ki Shaadi and Aaina, if the films ever get remade.
Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh. (Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)
Though she is often compared to her mother Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan says she can’t touch what Amrita has achieved in her acting career.
However, there are two of her mother’s roles that the 23-year-old would love to recreate, given an opportunity. “I don’t think I can do anything that mom has done. But if I ever have a chance to revisit a part that she has played, I would love to play her role in Chameli Ki Shaadi. I think she was brilliant. Her spontaneity and timing was brilliant. She was phenomenal in that role,” Sara told Bombay Times.
Sara also loves Amrita’s performance in Betaab, her blockbuster debut opposite Sunny Deol, especially the innocence that she brought to the coming-of-age romance. But she likes Aaina, Amrita’s 1993 film with Jackie Shroff and Juhi Chawla, even more.
“I would love to play her part if Aaina was remade. She won the award for the Best Supporting Actress. Although she wasn’t the leading lady, she was so damn powerful. It just proves that if you hold your own and keep doing what you believe is right, it will show,” she said.
Notably, Sara made her Bollywood debut last December opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, a film based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods. She next starred with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which went on to earn Rs 240 crore (approximately) at the domestic box office.
