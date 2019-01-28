LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sara Ali Khan: I was Really Fat and Nerdy, the Combination Meant that I Shouldn't Be Acting

Sara Ali Khan says her mother Amrita Singh used to take away her books and tell her it wasn’t normal to study so much.

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Simmba, says acting has always been a dream for her, but then she got distracted because she was very "nerdy".

Was performing in front of the camera her first career choice? "When I finished the tenth grade, I was almost convinced that I wanted to do medicine. But the thing is that I have a mild tremor problem and I realised that I can't do surgery. So, I decided to do law and I studied History and Political Science. But then in my last year, I did an acting course," Sara said at a Leadership Lecture Series of Global Indian International School in Singapore on Sunday. 

The 23-year-old actress said she was always studious. She calls herself "somebody that till date loves reading and has studied almost every subject and has thoroughly enjoyed it in a university like Columbia and a city like New York". But the rush that she felt while doing theatre on stage, she says she had never felt like that. "That's when I knew what I knew since I was a child."

Sara said her mother Amrita Singh used to take away her books. "Acting has always been a dream, but then I got distracted. Firstly, I was really fat and secondly I was very nerdy, and the combination meant that I shouldn't be acting. So I used to keep studying and there was a time when my mother used to confiscate my books because she would say it's not normal to study so much," she said.

