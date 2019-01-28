English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan: I was Really Fat and Nerdy, the Combination Meant that I Shouldn't Be Acting
Sara Ali Khan says her mother Amrita Singh used to take away her books and tell her it wasn’t normal to study so much.
Sara Ali Khan, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Simmba, says acting has always been a dream for her, but then she got distracted because she was very "nerdy".
Was performing in front of the camera her first career choice? "When I finished the tenth grade, I was almost convinced that I wanted to do medicine. But the thing is that I have a mild tremor problem and I realised that I can't do surgery. So, I decided to do law and I studied History and Political Science. But then in my last year, I did an acting course," Sara said at a Leadership Lecture Series of Global Indian International School in Singapore on Sunday.
The 23-year-old actress said she was always studious. She calls herself "somebody that till date loves reading and has studied almost every subject and has thoroughly enjoyed it in a university like Columbia and a city like New York". But the rush that she felt while doing theatre on stage, she says she had never felt like that. "That's when I knew what I knew since I was a child."
Sara said her mother Amrita Singh used to take away her books. "Acting has always been a dream, but then I got distracted. Firstly, I was really fat and secondly I was very nerdy, and the combination meant that I shouldn't be acting. So I used to keep studying and there was a time when my mother used to confiscate my books because she would say it's not normal to study so much," she said.
