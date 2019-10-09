Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s Expressions are Unmissable as Mom Amrita Singh Puts 'Kala Tikka' on Them

Mothers are so protective about their children no matter what age, class or group you belong to. And they make every possible effort to protect their children from all the evils around. A popular superstition goes by saying that putting a kala teeka, often with kohl, keeps one away from the evil. Surprisingly, actress Amrita Singh, mother of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi believes it too.

Recently, as the brother-sister duo shot their first magazine cover, Amrita was seen putting a kala teeka on daughter Sara.

The photo of the same surfaced on the Internet and has now gone viral and fans can't stop noticing Ibrahim and Sara hilarious expressions in the picture. Both the brother-sister duo can be seen wearing off-white ensemble.

Sara is the eldest daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The couple got divorced in 2004, after which Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor.

There is no doubt that Sara shares an adorable bond with both her parents. However, she spends more time with mother Amrita. In an exclusive interview to Harper's Bazaar India, Sara said, “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem?”

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imitiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, which will release on Valentine’s Day next year. She was last shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.

